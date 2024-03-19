Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $38.40

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.
PERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
