Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) PT at $23.05

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

