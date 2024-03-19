Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
ERO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.24.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
