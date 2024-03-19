Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,997,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ero Copper by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 165,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

