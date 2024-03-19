Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $12.36

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,997.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,802 shares of company stock worth $2,109,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.