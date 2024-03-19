Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. 2,775,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $109.22.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

