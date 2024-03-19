Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 94.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,847. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.