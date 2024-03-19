Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,848,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,856,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

