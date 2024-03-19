Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.33. 39,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,642. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

