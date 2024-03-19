Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 10,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

