Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.29. The stock had a trading volume of 651,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,528. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $482.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $448.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.