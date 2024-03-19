Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,465,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.30. 192,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.68 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.