Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VONG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.12. 400,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,635. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

