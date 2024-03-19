Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 415,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

