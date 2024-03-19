Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.65. 656,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,010. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

