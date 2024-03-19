Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,956. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
