Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,009 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of GCOW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 234,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

