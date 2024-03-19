Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 435 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 2,162,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,359. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

