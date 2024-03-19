Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amphenol by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.