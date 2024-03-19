American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.