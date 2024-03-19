AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.23. 59,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 123,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

