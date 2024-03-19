Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.45. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

