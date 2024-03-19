Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.17 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

