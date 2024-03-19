Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.34

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 150335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

