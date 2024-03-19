Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

