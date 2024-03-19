Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$80.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$61.51 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.69.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

