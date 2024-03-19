Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Airbus Trading Down 0.1 %
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
