Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,003.04

Aion (AION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,003.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 208,079.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00017309 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

