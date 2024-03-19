AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 402,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWIN opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. AERWINS Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

