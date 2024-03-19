AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Down 7.2%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.12. 18,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 41,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 10.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $19,827,000.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

