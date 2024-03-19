Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADVM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

