Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,470 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

