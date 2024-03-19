Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 64,694 shares of company stock valued at $947,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

