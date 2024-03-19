Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

THW stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

