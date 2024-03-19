Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
ACP opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.