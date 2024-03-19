Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

ACP opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

