Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ASGI stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
