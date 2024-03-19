Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASGI stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $12,035,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 415,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 364,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 9,883.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,521,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

