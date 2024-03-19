Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 128,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 119,244 shares.The stock last traded at $82.36 and had previously closed at $84.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

