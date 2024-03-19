ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $482,341.83

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $482,341.83 and approximately $11.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.50 or 0.99889318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000482 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

