AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.05.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
