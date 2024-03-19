AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

