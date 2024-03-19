9,659 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

