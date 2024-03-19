9,145 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42,726.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 85,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.42%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

