6,103 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

