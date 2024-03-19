55,332 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Intel accounts for 2.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. 18,879,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,543,977. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

