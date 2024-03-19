525 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.78. The company had a trading volume of 442,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,218. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

