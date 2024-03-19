43,067 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

