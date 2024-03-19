3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.