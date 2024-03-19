3,399 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 362,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

