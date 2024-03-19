3,060 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,392. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $93.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

