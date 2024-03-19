28,653 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

