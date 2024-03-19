2,489 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

