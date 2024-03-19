2,352 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.